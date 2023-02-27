Friday’s Cattle On Feed report showed On Feed numbers were 95.9% of a year ago (96.5% estimate), Placements were 96.4% (97.1 est.) and Marketings were 104.2% (103.9% est.). “All three categories are better than expected,” Jim Warren of CHS Hedging said this morning.
Some of the long liquidation ahead of the COF report might be a factor in the selling and lower prices Friday, The Hightower Report said today. “With placements coming in below trade expectations and marketings a bit higher than expected, the report was viewed as supportive,” The Report said.
For hogs, USDA’s weekly Export Sales report had pork bookings at 51,916 MT for the week that ended Feb. 6. “That was a high for the year and the most since the week of Dec. 15,” Alan Brugler of Barchart said this morning. Mexico was the top buyer for the week with nearly half of the total, he said.