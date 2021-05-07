Markets today give “glimpse” into next week’s tone

Cattle futures are called mixed ahead of the weekend after live cattle finished higher for the second consecutive day Thursday as the market saw additional short covering and value buying, Total Farm Marketing said.
Continued strength in the corn market has traders nervous that there will be “a short-term bulge in beef production” if more and more producers move market-ready cattle onto the market, The Hightower Report said today.
“The direction in the hog market is still working higher, and the fundamentals stay supportive, but after a strong week, could be open to some position squaring,” Total Farm Marketing said in its Sunrise Market Update today.