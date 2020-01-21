Chinese spot pig prices are up 206.6% from a year ago, The Hightower Report said, as their pig herd declined 27.5%. “In the end, China clearly has the need to import significantly more pork, and the U.S. clearly has the supply with the record levels of production in recent weeks,” they said.
The monthly Cattle on Feed report will release at the end of the week, and Allendale is expecting total on-feed to come in at a 2.5% increase over last year’s mark, placements at a 4.1% increase and marketings at a 3.9% increase.