Markets watching cash and export trends

Markets watching cash and export trends

Despite the strong beef retail market, the cash cattle market has stayed quiet, “disappointing the market,” Total Farm Marketing said today.

July placements onto feedlots is seen as down 7.1%, falling to 1.76 million head from last year, according to a Bloomberg survey of nine analysts. “That would be the third straight year- to-year decline after rising by 27.2% in April,” said Steve Freed of ADM Investors.

China's hog herd is back up to pre-ASF levels, The Hightower Report said today. However, China's sow herd declined for the first time in nearly 2 years last month, down 0.5% in July from the previous month, but this is still up 25% from a year ago. The sharp drop in prices since the start of the year has sparked some culling, The Report said this morning.

CropWatch Weekly Update

