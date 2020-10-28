The dovetail of the election and the rapid rise in coronavirus cases and hospital admittances were dominating the news, The Cattle Report said. Some were forecasting continuing and rising case rates during the winter months that could lead some back to "stocking up" at the grocery store and a return to additional stay at home measures. The contrasting modes of operation throughout the nation were testimony to the polarized political atmosphere.
With a surge higher in virus cases in the U.S. and Europe traders are beginning to see a significant short-term drop in demand, according to The Hightower Report. Restaurant and catering demand was already weak, and the potential for further lockdowns for restaurants and bars should limit demand.