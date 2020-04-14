U.S. and Canada meat demand has dropped roughly 30% in the last month as declining sales of restaurant meats like steaks and chicken wings outweighed a spike in retail demand for ground beef, said Christine McCracken, Rabobank’s animal protein analyst.
According to Allendale, frozen meats in U.S. cold storage facilities remain plentiful, but supply could be whittled down as exports to China increase.
“There’s a huge risk of additional plant closures,” McCracken added.
On the export side, news is better for pork. China pork imports for the month of March nearly tripled the amount from last year, The Hightower Report noted.