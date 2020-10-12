Restaurants and caterers typically order aggressively this time of the year as to secure supplies for the busy holiday season. Retail demand for beef has been running strong, but due to Covid, corporate and family events at restaurants and hotels could be down considerably from recent years, which will keep buyers less active, according to The Hightower Report.
The Friday afternoon rally brought hog futures back from midday losses and left prices 7 to 77 cents higher at the close, said Alan Brugler of Brugler Marketing. For December contracts that extended the rally to $4.63 from Friday to Friday.