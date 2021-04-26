Meat demand stays strong

Demand signals for both hogs and cattle are still positive for the next month or so. In addition, while China pork production is on the mend, China officials still believe pork imports for 2021 will be higher than 2020 as long as China pork prices remain well above import prices, The Hightower Report said this morning.
The Cattle-on-Feed news is supportive taking beef prices to the highest level since June 3. This may be enough to slow the selling and spark some buying and short-covering, The Hightower Report said this morning.