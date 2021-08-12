 Skip to main content
Meat export demand stronger

The cutout continued sharply higher mid week with the cutout tacking on another $5 hundredweight gain, according to The Cattle Report. Labor day is always a popular beef consumption period as summer temperatures cool and last minute buying for restaurants and supermarkets will feature beef specials. Exports markets are showing demand well above last year.

Fundamentally, the cash market looks weaker, but October hog futures are already trading at a $25.00 discount versus a normal discount of $9.90 for this time of the year, according to The Hightower Report. This has left the market extremely oversold.

CropWatch Weekly Update

