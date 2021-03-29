 Skip to main content
Meat markets moving to spring demand curve

Retail markets are moving to a more springtime demand tone and growing domestic consumer demand supporting retail values, said Matthew Strelow of Total Farm Marketing. Strong retail values should bring follow through in the cash market, keeping optimism of higher cash trade again this week. Feeder cattle had a strong week, but will be watching the grain markets this week for price direction.

Cattle owners, feeling emboldened by last week's rise in cash prices, will price cattle today at $120, according to The Cattle Report. The is barely short of the spot April CME contract but high enough to test packers desire to keep the plants humming with a larger willingness to share in the oversized margins of this year. Retailers and restauranteurs are expecting brisk demand to kick in seasonally for beef.

