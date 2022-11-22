Meat packers looking past holiday week

People are also reading…
Friday’s Cattle on Feed report is long term bullish and points to tight cattle supplies down the road, which should support prices in deferred contracts, according to Total Farm Marketing.
Packers will be looking past this Thanksgiving week to acquire shortened supplies of cattle. Forward bought contracts have declined and this leaves the open cash market for those supplies and cattle owners will be tougher traders for fewer cattle, according to the Cattle Report from Oklahoma State University’s Ag Center.