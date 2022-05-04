The monthly meat price spread data for March showed retail beef prices remain elevated while pork and chicken retail prices hit record levels, according to USDA’s Economic Research Service. Retail beef prices were $7.67 per pound in March, up $1.20 or 18.6% from a year earlier. The strong retail beef price was driven by a record ground beef price of $4.76 per pound, up 17.7% or $0.72 from 2021. Retail pork prices set a new record high of $4.84 per pound in March, an increase of 16.1% or $0.67 from last year. In 2021, retail pork prices initially reached a record of $4.32 per pound in April. The strong pace in retail pork prices is reflected in pork cuts.
Meat prices soar in March
