Meat prices up on exports, restaurant re-openings

The market remains in a steep uptrend as traders see a positive tilt to demand due to strong exports and restaurant re-openings, according to The Hightower Report. China has been an aggressive seller of frozen pork supply from their strategic reserve in January and plans on selling 30,000 tons more on Jan. 28.

Beef futures prices were strong as trader watch box prices rise, according to The Cattle Report. Beef fundamentals are assisted by ever improving export demand where almost one in every four head of cattle processed are destined abroad. Strong demand for beef across all beef channels including improving hotel/restaurant trade.

A reversal for April hogs “would suggest the market has found good support,” The Hightower Report said. “Trade seems to believe that short-ter…

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on both Choice and Select, USDA said.

The USDA pork cutout, released after the close yesterday, came in at $78.76, up $1.47 from $77.29 on Wednesday but down from $79.20 the previo…

