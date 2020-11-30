This week will mark the beginning of a delivery month and futures will play a larger role in cash prices, according to The Cattle Report. Processors will want to keep the plants humming with Texas-sized margins driving the way. Box prices can go either way and those margins will not materially change to the point that changes the need for a full slaughter volume. Most asking prices will be at $112 and higher.
Traders view the short-term pork supply as adequate and the sluggish export sales news was enough to spark selling pressures on Friday, according to The Hightower Report. However, short-term demand tone remains firm and China prices jumped.