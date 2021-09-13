 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Meat production down in U.S.

Meat production down in U.S.

U.S. federally inspected beef production fell to 473 million pounds for the week ending Sept. 11 from 511 million in the previous week, according to USDA estimates published on the agency’s website. Cattle slaughter is down 7.5% from a week ago to 577 million head and pork production is down 5% from a week ago, as hog slaughter fell 4.9%. For the year, beef production is 3.5% above last year’s level at this time, while pork is 1.7% below

The Biden administration promised to reduce food prices and cited red meat as the culprit in half of the increases, attributing the cause to the four large meat packers, according to The Cattle Report. Media reports on food prices and problems at the beef plants frequently fails to properly understand or explain the issue.

CropWatch Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iowa Farmer Today

Lean hogs

Hog markets are consolidating near the top of their ranges, “and with some friendly news could push higher,” Total Farm Marketing said. “Weakn…

Iowa Farmer Today

Lean hogs

“Once the pork production pushes sharply higher from the summer base, it may be difficult for the market to absorb the extra pork without shar…

Iowa Farmer Today

Lean hogs

The recent move lower in the hog market “could open the door for additional long liquidation,” Total Farm Marketing said. “However, the mixed …

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

“Cattle are called steady to lower after facing another round of selling pressure as long liquidation and technical selling drives the live ca…

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and Select, USDA said.

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News