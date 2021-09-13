Meat production down in U.S.

U.S. federally inspected beef production fell to 473 million pounds for the week ending Sept. 11 from 511 million in the previous week, according to USDA estimates published on the agency’s website. Cattle slaughter is down 7.5% from a week ago to 577 million head and pork production is down 5% from a week ago, as hog slaughter fell 4.9%. For the year, beef production is 3.5% above last year’s level at this time, while pork is 1.7% below
The Biden administration promised to reduce food prices and cited red meat as the culprit in half of the increases, attributing the cause to the four large meat packers, according to The Cattle Report. Media reports on food prices and problems at the beef plants frequently fails to properly understand or explain the issue.