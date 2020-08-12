Total meat production looks to be very large in the weeks and months just ahead so it will be very important to see strong exports of pork, beef and poultry, according to The Hightower Report. If not, it will take lower pork values in order to clean up the excess supply.
Rains provided some demand from stocker operations who were retooling and preparing new calves for the winter grazing season, according to The Cattle Report. Calf prices moved higher in all areas. Mid-summer health problems generally are less severe than fall problems, but health outbreaks can occur at any time.