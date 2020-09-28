Weekly meat processing was stable last week with beef production estimated at 546.6 million pounds (2.1% over last year) due to higher weights, Allendale said. Pork production for the week was estimated at 2.627 million head (0.5% under last year).
Several factors are converging in support of cash prices, according to The Cattle Report. Boxed beef prices have surprised many who were calling for a lower direction but they have turned higher. Carcass weights fell 10 pounds last week. The shorter supplies expected in October might be happening sooner rather than later.