Meat purchases up at consumer level

Retail purchase of meat is up 20% from 2019 to 2020, said Patti Uhrich of CHS Hedging. More than 98% of American households purchased meat (beef, pork, poultry, lamb) in 2020.
The cattle market is adding a little premium before cash trade develops this week on optimism of potentially higher trade, said Matthew Strelow of Total Farm Marketing. Cash trade was still very quiet yesterday with neither bids nor asking prices established.
Farmers choosing to cut a wheat crop must have cattle removed by mid-March. This requirement has forced large movements into feed yards for the first two weeks of March, according to The Cattle Report. More cattle will move through the end of this month that is quickly approaching. March will be followed by two months of smaller feeder supplies.