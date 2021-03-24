 Skip to main content
Meat purchases up at consumer level

Meat purchases up at consumer level

Retail purchase of meat is up 20% from 2019 to 2020, said Patti Uhrich of CHS Hedging. More than 98% of American households purchased meat (beef, pork, poultry, lamb) in 2020.

The cattle market is adding a little premium before cash trade develops this week on optimism of potentially higher trade, said Matthew Strelow of Total Farm Marketing. Cash trade was still very quiet yesterday with neither bids nor asking prices established.

Farmers choosing to cut a wheat crop must have cattle removed by mid-March. This requirement has forced large movements into feed yards for the first two weeks of March, according to The Cattle Report. More cattle will move through the end of this month that is quickly approaching. March will be followed by two months of smaller feeder supplies.

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

  • Updated

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were steady on Choice and higher on Select, USDA said.

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

  • Updated

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and Select, USDA said.

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and Select, USDA said.

Iowa Farmer Today

Lean hogs

The hog cash market “remains extremely strong,” Total Farm Marketing said, as tighter supplies of hogs are expected to support the market.

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

The cold storage report on Monday “isn’t expected to have a big impact on prices,” Total Farm Marketing said. Expect front month cattle to sta…

