The alternative proteins or plant-based products enjoyed good support during the shortages of meat in supermarkets, according to The Cattle Report. As meat prices fall and processing is restored to a more normalized level, beef should re-capture some of the lost markets to these products. It will regain market share because it is a better product at a better price.
The National Pork Carcass Cutout Value was down $4.53 Monday afternoon to $65.46. That was led by the ham, down $16.96. Estimated FI hog slaughter for Monday was 457,000 head, a 12,000 head jump from last Monday but 17,000 head shy of the same day last year. Hog numbers are still above year ago, so this is a problem, Brugler Marketing said.