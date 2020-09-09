The continued strong surge in pork cut-out values, plus the fact that producers remain current with marketing's are factors which could keep the short-term trend up, The Hightower Report said. Longer-term, the market will need to see continued very strong exports to hold pork prices at a high level during the period of increasing slaughter from mid-September through mid-November.
Unemployment is declining and with the decline and people headed back to work, more normalized daily lives are reported with diets and eating patterns returning to pre-virus levels, according to The Cattle Report. Beef has proven itself resilient and consumers may have changed sources of beef from restaurants to the home, but people find solace and security in choosing a beef product regularly.