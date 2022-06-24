Meat storage reflects lower consumer demand

People are also reading…
Thursday’s cold storage report is old news, so the impact of a report close to a month old has to be questioned, said Matthew Strelow of Total Farm Marketing. The report showed frozen pork supplies were up 2% from the previous month and up 17% from last year. Stocks of pork bellies were down 3% from last month but up 55% from last year. The data showed people are using less meat, both beef and pork, compared to a year ago.
Ideas that consumer demand will turn very weak in the summer helped to pressure sluggish trade in the beef market over the past week, according to The Hightower Report.