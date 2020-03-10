“Meats are going out of favor as long as coronavirus is a big concern,” Total Farm Marketing said. They cited the logistics of moving big inventories overseas as a stumbling block. However, they said there is still hope, as lean hogs saw some strength overnight in outside markets “so livestock can expect some technical short-covering.”
Total Farm Marketing said the same of the cattle markets, despite falling toward lows for the third consecutive session. “Feeders traded limit lower on the close and will likely see a technical bounce at some point,” they said.