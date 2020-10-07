The rally in meats has been impressive, but all these markets are contributing to the sector-wide rally not seen since 2007 and 2008, said Jody Lawrence of Strategic Trading Advisors.
The supplies of cattle are transitioning from oversupply to more moderate supplies caused by the light placement months of March and April, according to The Cattle Report. Sellers will find more bargaining leverage as we move forward in the coming weeks. Traders will be closely watching the quality grade that has been declining and the carcass weights that has risen the past two weeks but should level or decline moving forward.