Mild winter may increase calf demand

Weather always plays a large role in calf prices and the plains is forecast for a mid-winter warmup, according to The Cattle Report. This temperature expectation will create good demand for calves from wheat field operators who will see some growth on their pastures and other operators who will want to begin purchasing for next summer’s grass pastures. A smaller calf crop will keep competition keen for winter offerings.

February hogs closed moderately lower on the day, and this must be a disappointment to the bullish traders, as export sales were very strong, The Hightower Report said. Ham prices jumped $9.35 to $79.30 on Wednesday, but fell $16.24 yesterday to $63.06. That compares to $91.62 a week ago.

