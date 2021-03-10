Mixed close for livestock

Cattle were lower on a beef market selloff and the cash market situation.
“April cattle closed moderately lower on the day,” the Hightower Report said. “The selloff in the beef market plus the premium of futures to the cash market were factors to contribute to the push lower. So far, the market is holding above the March 5 low.”
“April hogs experienced choppy and two-sided trade early today but closed moderately higher on the day and near the highs,” the Hightower Report said. “Weakness in other agricultural markets and a bounce in the U.S. dollar were seen as negative forces. Pork cutout values at midsession came in at $99.27, up $2.43 on the day.”