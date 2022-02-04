Mixed messages for prices

For cattle, open interest has jumped to the highest level since April as fund traders continue an active buying pattern, The Hightower Report said this morning. “While cash markets look to be up $3 on the week this week, April cattle are still holding a huge premium to the cash market at this time of the year,” The Report said.
For pork, a crossover down in the daily stochastics is a bearish signal, The Hightower Report said. But the market's closed Thursday above the 9-day moving average suggests the short-term trend remains positive, The Report said.