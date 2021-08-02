 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mixed prices today after days of losses

Mixed prices today after days of losses

In the short-term, outside forces may carry a more positive tilt today than Friday for beef prices. “The longer-term fundamentals look positive with declining production in the weeks and months ahead, and a still positive tilt to consumer demand for beef,” The Hightower Report said today.

The outlook, with increasing pork supply at the same time as demand from China is declining, is a bearish combination and helps to rationalize the huge discount. However, this leaves the market oversold and vulnerable to a bounce, The Hightower Report said today.

CropWatch Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and Select, USDA said.

Iowa Farmer Today

Lean hogs

Like beef, pork cash markets have been quiet to start the week and looking for strength, Total Farm Marketing said.

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

The cash market is staying quiet and slow to develop for the week, likely holding off until the end of the week. Bids are still undefined, and…

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

The bullish Cattle on Feed Report from Friday leaves the market with fewer cattle than expected, The Hightower Report said today.

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News