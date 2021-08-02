Mixed prices today after days of losses

In the short-term, outside forces may carry a more positive tilt today than Friday for beef prices. “The longer-term fundamentals look positive with declining production in the weeks and months ahead, and a still positive tilt to consumer demand for beef,” The Hightower Report said today.
The outlook, with increasing pork supply at the same time as demand from China is declining, is a bearish combination and helps to rationalize the huge discount. However, this leaves the market oversold and vulnerable to a bounce, The Hightower Report said today.