Livestock markets had a mixed tone today, as volume on live cattle, fed cattle and lean hogs “is drying up,” ADM Investor Services said. “Cash cattle prices are posted but are taken with a grain of salt. Often when volume dries up, it isn’t long before there is a big move and often a reversal as algorithms take advantage of the small traders in the market.”
The week’s slaughter came in lower than last week for hogs and cattle, mainly due to the holiday week. Cattle came in at 524,000 head, while hogs were at 1.966 mln hogs.