More heat pressure on livestock

Reports of huge death loss from Kansas during June due to excessive heat is fresh on traders' minds as excessive heat looks to return in the August 1-10 timeframe with highs in the upper 90's for the entire time, The Hightower Report said this morning.
The short-term hog supply remains relatively tight and packer margins have improved recently and this should help to support. However, October is already trading at a huge discount to the cash market for this time of the year, The Hightower Report said today.