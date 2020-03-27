Allendale says Thursday’s USDA Hogs and Pigs report reported a 4% increase in inventory from last year, with kept for breeding up .4% and kept for marketing up 4.3%. The bottom line - more hogs alive and coming down the pipeline than expected.
Stewart-Peterson says “the possibility of lower domestic beef consumption, due to economic instability as well as a pullback in restaurant demand, may open further downside for beef prices. Beef demand from grocers will also likely pullback in the near term after recent stockpiling.”