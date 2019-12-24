Pork remains high on the list of trade winners as China says it will lower tariffs on products ranging from frozen pork and avocado to some types of semiconductors next year to boost imports to help their slowing economy and ongoing trade war with the U.S. According to Allendale, the Chinese finance ministry said the tariff rate for frozen pork will be cut from 12% to 8%.
Brugler Marketing notes some good news – bad news from the USDA Cold Storage monthly update which showed 480.382m lbs. of beef were in storage at the end of November. That was a 5-year low and 6.67% below last year. “That sounds positive, but all frozen meat (beef, pork, turkey, and chicken) was the highest on record for the month of November,” Brugler Marketing said.