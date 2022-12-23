 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Multiple reports coming this afternoon

Cattle markets have “bullish supply fundamentals” and with a sharp rise in open interest on the recent rally has moved to new contract highs. “With strong gains in the beef market this week, the trend could remain up.”

People are also reading…

Frozen pork stocks were down 10.9% for the month of November and hog export sales were strong, The Hightower Report said. That will give the market more support during this recent uptrend.

The updated Quarterly Hogs & Pigs report and Cattle on Feed report will be released this afternoon. 

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on both Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and lower on Select, the USDA said.

Lean hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on both Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Lean hogs

Alan Brugler of Barchart says, the hog market is expected to follow the mixed action of Monday.

Lean hogs

Hogs are at a loss in the week to date, after trading lower again on Thursday, said Alan Brugler of Brugler Marketing.

Cattle

“The shift in beef production from the fourth quarter to the first quarter looks to be a bullish force,” The Hightower Report said today. The …

Slaugher pace continues slowdown

Slowing slaughter pace should improve margins but may not help futures if offset by tighter cattle number, according to Total Farm Marketing.

Marketplace

Recently Listed

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News