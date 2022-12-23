Multiple reports coming this afternoon

Cattle markets have “bullish supply fundamentals” and with a sharp rise in open interest on the recent rally has moved to new contract highs. “With strong gains in the beef market this week, the trend could remain up.”
Frozen pork stocks were down 10.9% for the month of November and hog export sales were strong, The Hightower Report said. That will give the market more support during this recent uptrend.
The updated Quarterly Hogs & Pigs report and Cattle on Feed report will be released this afternoon.