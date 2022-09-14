Negative factors pressure beef, hogs on rebound

People are also reading…
Multiple negative factors are pressuring beef now, The Hightower Report said today. Beef prices have pushed down to the lowest level since May 11 and this might weaken demand for live inventory short-term. The 4% collapse in the stock market after inflation readings helped to trigger some selling pressure. “In addition, traders see cash cattle and beef prices steady/lower over the short run,” The Hightower Report said.
Fundamentals currently favor hogs over cattle, said Darren Carlat of Spread Edge Capital in his newest weekly newsletter. He said the charts show Live Cattle is currently “Expensive and Overbought” while Lean Hogs are “Oversold” and straddling the “Expensive” and "Cheap" line. “This points to Lean Hogs outperforming Live Cattle in the near term,” he said.