The ghost of African swine fever continues to haunt hog producers. “South Korea's National Institute of Environmental Research reported another AFS finding,” This one was found in a wild boar carcass near the border with North Korea, according to Allendale. It marks the 56th ASF finding of wild boars and on commercial farms, said Allendale. The last finding among commercial hog farms was on October 9. ”South Korea is a regular buyer of U.S. pork. In 2018 they picked up 12% or our exports”, Allendale said.
As for beef, The Hightower Report says, that it will not take much in the way of “sluggish news” for the cash market to see “fairly aggressive” long liquidation selling from speculators.