 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
New ASF strain in China sends hog futures up

New ASF strain in China sends hog futures up

  • Updated

Rumors are circulating of a new strain of African swine flu in China and some have reported culling of more than 6 million diseased sows, according to The Cattle Report. This is equal to the size of the entire U.S. population. The lean hog futures market has been shooting higher.

Money flow has been moving into and supporting the cattle market as open interest has grown showing the addition of new long positions, said Matthew Strelow of Total Farm Marketing. Friday’s Cattle On Feed report may limit further strong movement as traders square positions ahead of that report.

CropWatch Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

  • Updated

The cattle market is concerned about a premium to the cash market in the April contract, which is expected to limit upside, Total Farm Marketi…

Iowa Farmer Today

Lean hogs

Pork values remain in a steep uptrend and demand remains strong, both export and domestic, according to The Hightower Report.

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News