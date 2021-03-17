New ASF strain in China sends hog futures up

Rumors are circulating of a new strain of African swine flu in China and some have reported culling of more than 6 million diseased sows, according to The Cattle Report. This is equal to the size of the entire U.S. population. The lean hog futures market has been shooting higher.
Money flow has been moving into and supporting the cattle market as open interest has grown showing the addition of new long positions, said Matthew Strelow of Total Farm Marketing. Friday’s Cattle On Feed report may limit further strong movement as traders square positions ahead of that report.