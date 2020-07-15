Live cattle futures slipped lower yesterday on concerns that another shutdown could keep a lid on demand and therefore prices, according to Blue Line Futures. Cash trade has started to pick up, reports of 95 out of Kansas and Texas, steady with the recent trade.
U.S. protein exports show differing importance of Hong Kong, according to Allendale. 2019 U.S. pork exports to mainland China ran 1.013 billion lbs. compared with only 54 million lbs. for Hong Kong. U.S. beef exports to mainland China last year totaled 32,098 lbs. versus 231 million for Hong Kong using the ERS converted dataset.