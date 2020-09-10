The German state of Brandenburg found a case of African swine fever in a wild boar. The South Korean government is now banning pork imports from Germany following the case, Michaela White of CHS Hedging said this morning.
At home, the hog market remains in a steep uptrend with December hogs trading up to the highest level since April 28.
“There is still no sign of a short-term peak, but if pork cut-out values begin to decline, and the slaughter pace picks up, the market may be seen as a bit overvalued,” The Hightower Report said this morning.
In the U.S., ideas that beef demand could struggle in a period of increased production has helped to pressure prices downward, The Hightower Report said.