“October cattle closed higher on the day for the fifth session in a row, and the buying pushed the market up to the highest level since March 6 and the hook reversal may be seen as a bearish technical update,” the Hightower Report said. “Slaughter over the past 3 to 4 weeks continues to come in near or even slightly below last year.”
“October hogs traded sharply lower early in the session and tested Friday's lows,” the Hightower Report said. “The market closed moderately lower on the day. Weakness in pork-cut values along with a jump in pork production last week of more than 10% from a year ago has kept sellers active.”