October hogs 'catching up' to the cash market

People are also reading…
The October hog contract “continues to play catch-up to the index,” Walsh Trading said. “This is defiance of convention as price usually declines during this time period as supplies lengthen and weights go higher. Not this summer however as weights are declining.”
Live cattle markets had a “good day” yesterday, recovering from a Tuesday breakdown, Walsh Trading said. “Packers have been more aggressive in their purchases and prices look to average higher than last week. Strength is in Iowa and Nebraska while Texas and Kansas regions continue to be a drag, but look stronger than last week.”