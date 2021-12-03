 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Omicron not expected to severely impact meat processors

Omicron not expected to severely impact meat processors

The large US packers claim the workforce is 90% or more vaccinated, so unless the omicron coronavirus variant doesn’t work with vaccinations, there shouldn’t be problems keeping a full workforce, according to Steve Freed of ADM Investor Services.

CropWatch Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iowa Farmer Today

Lean hogs

The market remains technically overbought and has seen some chart damage this week. Average hog weights have remained stubbornly high and sugg…

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Cattle futures are called mixed to higher after posting moderate to strong gains on Thursday as cash trade underpins the market, said Matthew …

Iowa Farmer Today

Lean Hogs

Mexico, China, and Japan were the top buyers of U.S. pork last week. Carcass values have been trending higher this week, but at midday, as ret…

Iowa Farmer Today

Lean hogs

Hogs are called lower after strong selling pressure to end last week, pointing to a near-term technical break, said Matthew Strelow of Total F…

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News