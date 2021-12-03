The large US packers claim the workforce is 90% or more vaccinated, so unless the omicron coronavirus variant doesn’t work with vaccinations, there shouldn’t be problems keeping a full workforce, according to Steve Freed of ADM Investor Services.
Omicron not expected to severely impact meat processors
