“October cattle closed slightly higher on the session but managed to gain 377 points for the week, or up 3.5%,” the Hightower Report said. “Buyers remain active with the rally in the cash market this week and with the strength in the beef market which may keep the trend higher for cash trade ahead.”
Improving pork cut-out values and the cash market continued to push hog markets higher. “October hogs closed 72 higher on the session and this left the market with a gain of 200 points for the week,” the Hightower Report said. “Continued strong gains in the pork cut-out values plus the uptrend in the cash market has helped to support the solid gains.”