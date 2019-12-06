China said today that they will waive tariffs on some U.S. soybean and pork shipments from the U.S. as a gesture of goodwill, however, the quantity of the waivers has not been released at this time, Michaela White of CHS Hedging said.
Further, pork exports sales were strong at 30,624 metric tonnes in the USDA weekly report. “For a holiday week this is relatively strong at 53% over last year in the same week,” Allendale said and that “this is the best single-week sale since the trade talks ended in October.”
However, weekly beef exports sales were quite low at only 528 metric tonnes. That was the second lowest sale of the year. Year to date sales come to 868,924 metric tonnes which is 2.0% under last year. “Beef export sales are slightly disappointing but are not that much of a market mover,” Allendale said.