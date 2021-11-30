Optimism remains in livestock markets

The cattle market may be reacting to the news regarding the omicron strain of COVID and potential longer-term demand concerns. Meanwhile, the cash market was quiet to start the week, typical for a Monday, as bid and asks are not defined, Total Farm Marketing said.
Uncertainty as to the impact the latest coronavirus variant will have on demand could keep the trade choppy.
“As futures rallied for seven days in a row, a strong uptrend in the cash market helped support the market on minor technical corrections — that is until yesterday,” The Hightower Report said.
The hog market is building some good values, and that strength can support the front end of the market, Total Farm Marketing said.