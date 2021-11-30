 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Optimism remains in livestock markets

Optimism remains in livestock markets

The cattle market may be reacting to the news regarding the omicron strain of COVID and potential longer-term demand concerns. Meanwhile, the cash market was quiet to start the week, typical for a Monday, as bid and asks are not defined, Total Farm Marketing said.

Uncertainty as to the impact the latest coronavirus variant will have on demand could keep the trade choppy.

“As futures rallied for seven days in a row, a strong uptrend in the cash market helped support the market on minor technical corrections — that is until yesterday,” The Hightower Report said.

The hog market is building some good values, and that strength can support the front end of the market, Total Farm Marketing said.

CropWatch Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

The slaughter volume this past week increased to 668,000 head - 20,000 head more than last year and 7,000 above the previous week, according t…

Iowa Farmer Today

Lean hogs

  • Updated

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;National carcass base down 4 cents to $54.91/cwt.National live pric…

Iowa Farmer Today

Lean Hogs

Front-month lean hog futures ended mixed on Wednesday with gains in the front months and losses in the deferred months, said Alan Brugler of B…

Iowa Farmer Today

Lean hogs

Hogs are called lower after strong selling pressure to end last week, pointing to a near-term technical break, said Matthew Strelow of Total F…

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

  • Updated

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News