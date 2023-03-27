People are also reading…
“There is lots of optimism” in the livestock markets, Oliver Sloup of Blue Line Futures said. “I don’t know if April (cattle) will have much more momentum. But looking at the lean hog side of things, it could be the second consecutive positive close and the bulls will take anything they can get.”
The cattle market “saw a round of short covering to start the week,” Total Farm Marketing said. The market has been supported by strong money flow into the commodity markets in general, they said, as the managed money “aggressively sold cattle futures positions.”