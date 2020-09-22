Outside market forces are extremely bearish with the collapse in the stock market yesterday, and fears that parts of Europe will go back into shutdown mode, The Hightower Report said this morning.
Cattle slaughter last week was down 2.4% from a year ago but with higher than normal average weights and recent USDA reports, the data would suggest that slaughter should begin to run well above year ago levels. “If this occurs, beef production could swell at the same time that beef demand is coming under question due to economic concerns, The Hightower Report said this morning.
Bearish outside market forces, especially a surge higher in the U.S. dollar, helped to pressure pork prices lower. In addition, China’s pork production has been in a steady uptrend and the prices for China pork are down 7.34% on the month so far. “China officials see more balanced supply/demand for the 4th quarter,” The Hightower Report said.