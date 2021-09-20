Outside markets pressure cattle market

Beef prices remain under pressure short-term but packer margins are still firm, dressed steer weights are dropping and per capita supply is tightening. In addition, exports could pick up steam over the near term as Brazil, the world's largest exporter, is still having trouble due to the mad cow disease issues.
Pork and cattle production is up. U.S. beef production up 15% for the week ending Sept. 18 according to the USDA. Cattle slaughter is up 14.4% from a week ago. Pork production is also up 13.1% from a week ago, hog slaughter rising 13.2%, Steve Freed of ADM Investor Services said this morning. “For the year, beef production is 3.4% above last year’s level at this time, while pork is 1.8% below,” Freed said.