“December cattle closed slightly higher on the day and recovered part of Friday's sharp losses,” the Hightower Report said. “The market is finding some support from bullish outside market forces as traders see better demand ahead. Cash markets were $3.00 higher on the week last week. Boxed beef cutout values at midsession came in at $225.85, down $0.13 on the day.”
Hogs also moved slightly higher on Monday on a fairly quiet day. “December hogs closed slightly higher on the day with an inside trading session,” the Hightower Report said. “It was quiet trade. February hogs pushed sharply lower on the session and experienced the lowest close since September 8.”