Overbought conditions pressure livestock prices

The beef market remains in a short-term overbought condition with a key reversal on Tuesday, but the market is unlikely to turn down without some weakness in the beef market, The Hightower Report said today.

Weakness in the pork product market, reaching the lowest level since Feb. 8, opened the door for a drop in the cash market over the near term, The Hightower Report said.

Mexico and South Korea were the biggest new buyers of U.S. export sales of pork and beef for the week ending Oct. 20, according to data from the USDA, ADM Investors said this morning.

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and Select, the USDA said.

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;

Cattle

Cattle

