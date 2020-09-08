“December cattle closed sharply higher on the day and closed near the highs of the day,” the Hightower Report said. “The buying pushed the market up to the highest level since Aug. 27. The market opened lower but talk of the oversold condition of the market helped to spark buying support.”
Hog markets climbed slightly higher Tuesday, supported by rising pork product prices. “December hogs closed slightly higher on the day and experienced the highest close since May 4,” the Hightower Report said. “The market traded inside of Friday's range but did manage to trade at Friday's highs.”