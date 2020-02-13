While China’s demand for U.S. pork remains strong, The Hightower Report says there are concerns among traders regarding new coronavirus cases. They said transportation issues could emerge, “and the market could experience a slowdown in the China import pipeline.”
Low boxed beef values could signal an oversupply of beef, says Stewart-Peterson, especially in the wake of USDA raising its first half production estimates. Futures price have not been this low since late September, according to Stewart-Peterson.